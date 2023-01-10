Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.6 %

NDAQ opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

