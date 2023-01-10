Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

