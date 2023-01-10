Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $82.56.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.