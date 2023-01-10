Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $82.56.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.