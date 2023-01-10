Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

