Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

