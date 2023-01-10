Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

