Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF Stock Performance

BNGE opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

