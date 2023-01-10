Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 199,985.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

