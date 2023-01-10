Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $752.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.18 and a 200 day moving average of $663.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

