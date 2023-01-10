Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

