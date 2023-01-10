Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 277,560 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

FLCO stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.43.

