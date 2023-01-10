Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

