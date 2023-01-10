Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,334.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

HDV opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

