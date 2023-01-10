First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Position Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,397 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 637,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 211,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 207,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 552,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

