Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $227.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $562.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

