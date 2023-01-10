TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,630,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

