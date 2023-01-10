Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.86 per share.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $404.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

