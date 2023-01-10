Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Barclays decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $142.10 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

