Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

