Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,811. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

