Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

