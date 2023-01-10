Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.12 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

