Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 844 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

