Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

