Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Stock Up 4.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim cut their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

