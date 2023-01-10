Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 4,579 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

NYSE AGCO opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

