The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

