PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,474 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

