PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
PriceSmart Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,474 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
