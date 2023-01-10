Arlington Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

