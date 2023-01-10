Gateway Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.87 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $62.87 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00014364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 142.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00445797 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.01441014 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.31487540 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.4776436 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GWPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.