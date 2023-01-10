IFG Advisory LLC Sells 18 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,763.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,542.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,331.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,822.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

