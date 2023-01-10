AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.
AZZ stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
