New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $199,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

