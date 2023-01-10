IFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,974 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

