The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

