Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

