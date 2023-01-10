Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,323,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 142,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.