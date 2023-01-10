Asio Capital LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

