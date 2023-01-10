Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.