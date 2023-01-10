Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

