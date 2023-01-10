Comerica Bank Has $12.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $515.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.40.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
