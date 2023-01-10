Comerica Bank Has $12.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $515.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.