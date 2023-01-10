Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.22.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.