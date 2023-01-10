Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

