The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

