Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 66,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

