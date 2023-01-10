UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UDR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

