Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Decreased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,293 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

