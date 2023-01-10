Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

