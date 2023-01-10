Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

