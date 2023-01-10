Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.30.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

